Woodstock woman pleads guilty to driving drunk with child in car

A 43-year-old Woodstock woman who crashed her car after dropping off three children at school pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated driving under the influence with a child in the car and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, court records show.

Jessica L. Warren also pleaded guilty in a second case to domestic battery, a felony due to a previous conviction, according to McHenry County court records.

As part of the plea deal, additional charges – including five counts of aggravated driving under the influence, three counts of endangering the life and health of a child and aggravated battery to a person over 60 – were dismissed.

Two additional cases involving misdemeanor charges of violating an order of protection also were dismissed.

Warren was sentenced to 180 days in the county jail with day-to-day credit, meaning she would need to serve 90, and three years of probation, during which she must complete 200 hours of community service, continue recommended alcohol-abuse treatment and not consume any alcohol or illegal drugs, according to the sentencing order.

She will receive credit for the 54 days she’s already spent in custody. She is to report to the jail on March 13.

Warren was accused of drunken driving the morning of Dec. 1, 2021, when dropping three children younger than 16 off at school, according to the criminal complaint.

She then drove her 2020 Ford Explorer north on Lakewood Road near Princeton Lane, where she “failed to maintain a single lane” and drove off the road, “striking a cement culvert sewer, tree and rolling the vehicle,” according to the complaint.

As a result of the crash, Warren was partially ejected through the windshield, according to the complaint.

Then in March 2022, Warren was accused of battering two family members, according to the indictment and complaint. She was accused of biting a family member on the right forearm and punching them on the right side of the head.

Warren was convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol in November 2009 in DuPage County, according to the indictment.

Warren’s attorney, David Franks, said Warren “took extraordinary measures” in terms of her treatment and counseling that allowed him to put together a mitigation package to present her to prosecutors “as a human being rather than as a defendant.”

“They could appreciate her as a wife, mother and human being,” Franks said, adding that she’s already completed “a great deal” of counseling and is “certainly going to follow” through on anything else required.