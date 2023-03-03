Crystal Lake man found fit to stand trial in attempted murder case involving a hammer, hatchet

A Crystal Lake man accused of trying to murder his wife with a hammer and hatchet has been found fit to stand trial, court records show.

Mark Alex, 57, of Crystal Lake, has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated domestic battery and endangering the life of a child.

Alex’s attorneys raised questions about Alex’s fitness to stand trial and requested an evaluation by the Mathers Clinic, which was granted, court records show. That evaluation found that he is fit.

Authorities allege that on March 5, 2022, Alex bought a hatchet and a hammer from a local home improvement store and at about 2 p.m., went to the Crystal Lake apartment where his estranged wife and 2-year-old child were living.

The 36-year-old woman, who had filed for divorce from Alex in February 2021 and sought multiple orders of protection against him in recent months, allowed Alex to visit their child that afternoon.

At the time, there was no order of protection in place, according to documents filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

The woman suffered 11 wounds to her head as well as other injuries to her stomach, arms and legs, prosecutors have said. She was taken to the hospital but has since been released.

Alex was later located back in his hotel room where police found him ingesting over-the-counter pain medication he bought after leaving the apartment. He was treated at a local hospital and released to police.

He was been held without bond since now-retired McHenry County Judge Robert Wilbrandt found him a “clear and present threat” to the woman.