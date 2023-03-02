Woodstock man sentenced to 8 years in connection to 2021 overdose death

A 34-year-old Woodstock man pleaded guilty last month to delivering heroin in a case connected to the fatal dose of a Wonder Lake man, according to court records and the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Vincent G. Romano was sentenced to eight years in prison followed by one year of mandatory supervised release, according to Judge Tiffany Davis’ sentencing order.

Romano must serve at least 50% of the sentence under the state’s truth-in-sentencing guidelines and will receive credit for the 611 days he’s spent in custody since June 2021, according to the sentencing order. He will also receive a half day of credit for each of the 518 days he spent in a self-improvement program or doing volunteer work or work assignments.

In exchange for Romano’s guilty plea, three counts of drug-induced homicide and one count of delivery of fentanyl were dismissed, court records show.

Drug-induced homicide is a more serious class X felony, which carried a maximum possible sentence of 30 years in prison.

Romano was accused between May 19, 2021, and May 26, 2021, of delivering bags containing heroin and fentanyl to another individual who then gave some of the heroin and fentanyl to a Wonder Lake man. The Wonder Lake man then fatally overdosed, according to a news release from the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The man who died was identified in the indictment as Daniel Williams.

Those who knew Williams remember him as a loving father and respected softball coach who loved racing, according to his obituary.