Upset by barking dog, Wonder Lake man shoots air rifle: police

A 55-year-old Wonder Lake man faces misdemeanor aggravated assault charges after police say he shot off an air rifle Wednesday.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Wonder Lake Police Department were dispatched at 2:12 p.m. Wednesday to the 7500 block of Salem Road in Wonder Lake after a 911 caller said a man shot a rifle at him from inside his home, according to a news release.

Responding officers “established a perimeter” around the man’s home to contain him and “provide safety to area residents,” and the local school district was contacted to ensure bus routes would be diverted from the area, according to the release.

Officers then used a public address speaker to communicate with the man, who exited his home after several minutes.

Wonder Lake police said they learned he discharged an air rifle because he was upset about his neighbor’s barking dog, according to the release.

Paul S. Bialek was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, both misdemeanors, court records show. He was taken the McHenry County Jail and subsequently posted bond, the jail log shows.

He is due back in court April 10.