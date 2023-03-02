Man accused of impersonating officer in Crystal Lake, while armed, pleads guilty to misdemeanor

A 60-year-old Morton Grove man accused accused of impersonating a police officer in Crystal Lake, while armed with a loaded and uncased pistol, has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor, records show.

John J. Abbamonte pleaded guilty on Friday as to attempted aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for approaching another vehicle while armed with a firearm, according to McHenry County court records.

In exchange for the guilty plea, two felonies – impersonation of a police officer and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon – as well as misdemeanor disorderly conduct were dismissed.

Abbamonte was sentenced to a year of court supervision and was ordered to undergo anger evaluation and complete its recommended treatment, as well as perform 100 hours of community service and pay nearly $1,000 in fines and fees, according to the sentencing order McHenry County Judge Tiffany Davis signed.

He was also sentenced to 180 days in jail, which he won’t have to serve as long as he completes the other terms of his sentence, according to the order.

An attempt to reach Abbamonte’s attorney Thursday was not successful.