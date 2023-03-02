Boys basketball: Marian Central coach Charley Walsh will not be retained

Marian Central athletic director Cody O’Neill is looking in another direction for the Hurricanes’ boys basketball program.
O’Neill announced Tuesday that Marian coach Charley Walsh, who has coached for four seasons, would not have his contract renewed for next year.
Walsh’s teams were 34-76 in his four seasons, with a 14-19 record this season against an independent schedule.
“We’re looking for a bigger, brighter future,” O’Neill said. “We’re looking at our best option to take the kids to the next level.”
O’Neill posted the position Tuesday and is accepting applicants. He would like to have someone who teaches at Marian if that is possible. Walsh did not teach at Marian.
Walsh was surprised by the move and said he had an emotional meeting with the players Tuesday.
Walsh released the following statement Wednesday: “In light of the success we have had, I was extremely surprised Marian decided not to renew my contract to coach varsity boys basketball. No negative issues were raised or reasons provided. They simply stated that they decided to ‘go in a different direction.’ I will always appreciate the opportunity previous AD Curtis Price gave me when he hired me to be the varsity boys basketball coach, and am very proud of the success we achieved. In just a few short years we took a two-win team, energized it with a new, enthusiastic attitude and elevated it to a height where this season’s 14-win team was capable of competing with any team in the area. However, it’s more than simply season win totals that I am most proud of. Ultimately high school sports is FOR THE PLAYERS.
“Good coaches realize their lasting rewards lie in the lives they impact, not the games they win. Having a positive influence on the young players journey is a tremendous responsibility and an awesome challenge. Over the past 40-plus years of coaching, it’s the quality relationships I’ve developed that endure the test of time. During the past 4 years, I’ve had a blast working with and getting to know all the basketball players that have gone through Marian. It’s been an amazing journey fellas … thanks. My sincere hope is that I have impacted the players’ lives half as much as they have impacted mine. Moving forward, I wish for nothing but continued success for all the Marian Central basketball players. GO MC!!”
Walsh had juniors Christian Bentancur and Cale McThenia and senior Jake Giangreco as the nucleus for the past three seasons. Bentancur passed 1,000 career points early this season, and McThenia should pass it early next season. Bentancur committed to Clemson for football as a tight end, McThenia has interest from numerous NCAA Division I schools as a quarterback.
The Hurricanes will start play in the Chicagoland Christian Conference next year, which should provide them with a more equitable schedule than they have seen in some time. For years, in the East Suburban Catholic Conference, the Hurricanes were the smallest school and were outmanned by traditional basketball powerhouses.