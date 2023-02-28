Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: McHenry’s Chris Moore

McHenry’s Chris Moore wrapped up a perfect season Feb. 18 at his future home at the University of Illinois’ State Farm Center, becoming a two-time state champion with a 3-2 win over Mount Carmel’s Colin Kelly in the Class 3A 170-pound title bout.
Kelly got the best of Moore at last year’s state finals, but the Warriors senior came through in his final high school season to wrap up a 43-0 season and become the first wrestler from McHenry to claim a state title.
Moore won his first state championship as a freshman at Aurora Christian before transferring to Marian Central his sophomore year and taking runner-up in the IWCOA state meet because there was no IHSA state series.
Last year with McHenry, Moore lost to Kelly in overtime.
The Warriors’ record-setter received a police and fire escort to school the Tuesday after winning state and a parade in the hallways.
On Tuesday morning we celebrated our first wrestler in MCHS history to ever win State, Chris Moore! He was brought to school by a police and fire escort. Band, cheer and wrestling walked the hallways with him at both campuses as he was celebrated by his peers!
For winning a state title, Moore was voted the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week by readers. Moore answered a few questions about celebrating his title, wrestling at State Farm Center, favorite foods and more.
How did you celebrate winning a state title?
Moore: I celebrated by getting a Shamrock Shake.
What does it mean to you be the first McHenry wrestler to win a state championship?
Moore: It feels great to win state, that’s ultimately what the goal was. And it just so happened I was the first one in school history, so that was a cool moment.
What was the atmosphere like at State Farm Center?
Moore: The atmosphere was awesome. You have the crowd cheering and everyone’s loud. It’s a different feeling that most people are used to.
What advice would you give someone who is just getting their start in wrestling?
Moore: The advice I would give is just being coachable and willing to learn from people that have been in your shoes before and have gone one and done things in the sport. And also not to get down on your losses.
What is your favorite food?
Moore: BBQ ribs.
Where would you most like to go on vacation?
Moore: Hawaii.
You just won a million dollars. What is the first thing you would buy?
Moore: If I had a million dollars, I would buy myself a vacation to Hawaii first.
What would you change about wrestling?
Moore: One thing I would change about wrestling in high school would be stall calls and calling them quicker on guys who get pushed right out of bounds.