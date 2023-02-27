McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Feb. 12, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
Keit V. Dang, 54, of the 800 block of Fairway View Drive, Algonquin; two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and four counts of domestic battery.
Drashawn J. Griffin, 31, of the 100 block of Fairlawn Drive, Round Lake Park; possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, possession and possession with intent to deliver between 500 and 2,000 grams of marijuana, and possession of less than 15 grams each of cocaine and psilocybin.
Kimberly J. Thery, 44, of the 400 block of Leah Lane, Woodstock; possession of less than 200 grams of tramadol, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the combined influence of drugs and alcohol, possession of open alcohol by the driver and improper lane use.
Kameron A. Krail, 32, of the 300 block of North Huntington Drive, McHenry; possession of less than 15 grams of amphetamine.
Frank P. Markiano, 31, of the 10100 block of Ashley Street, Huntley; possession of less than 15 grams each of MDMA, clonazepam and methylphenidate hydrochloride; driving under the influence of drugs; and disorderly conduct.
Kimble B. Menard II, 32, of the 5400 block of Pebble Lane, Loves Park; two counts of retail theft of property worth more than $300 and two counts of retail theft with a previous conviction.
Sergio Lemus-Dimas, 23, of the 100 block of Ann Street, Cary; aggravated battery to a police officer, six counts of battery and resisting a police officer.
Terrance M. Kampus II, 33, of the 100 block of Hawthorne Road, Lake in the Hills; attempted aggravated battery and assault to a police officer, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and disobeying a traffic control signal.
Brian G. Garcia, 43, of the 600 block of Second Street, Harvard; two counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction.
Jeanette L. Marrs, 37, of the zero to 100 block of South Hickory Avenue, Fox Lake; aggravated identity theft of a person older than 60 years old, possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, possession of three or more of others’ credit or debit cards, and six counts of possession of another’s credit card.
Tanner M. Porter, 28, of the 11100 block of North Goeke Road, Davis; obstructing justice, resisting a police officer, driving under the influence of alcohol, disobeying a traffic control signal and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Mathew M. Phemister, 32, of the 2400 block of Bridgewater Drive, Woodstock; obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol and disobeying a stop sign.
Brandon M. Stevens, 32, of the 2200 block of Edgewood Drive, Woodstock; retail theft with a previous conviction.
Kristen D. Anderson, 38, of the 2300 block of Edgewood Drive, Woodstock; retail theft with a previous conviction.
Shane W. Rankins, 53, of the 8500 block of Sixth Mile Road, Caledonia, Wisconsin; theft of property worth $10,000 to $100,000.
Kimberly D. Dunteman, 53, of the 1500 block of Briarwood Circle, Crystal Lake; retail theft with a previous conviction.
Victor Taras, 49, of the 3600 block of Fawn Trail, Crystal Lake; two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm and endangering the life or health of a child.
Dawun Harvest, 24, of the 200 block of Locust Street, Elgin; obstructing justice and mob action.
Dashaun Harvest, 24, of the 1000 block of Todd Farm Drive, Elgin; aggravated robbery with a dangerous weapon and mob action.