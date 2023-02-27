Fire causes $250,000 damage, leaves Hebron Township home uninhabitable

A fire Saturday at a Hebron Township home left the house uninhabitable, but no injuries to residents or firefighters were reported, according to Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District officials.

Firefighters were called at 5:37 p.m. to 8117 Johnson Road for a reported structure fire, said Fire Chief Thomas Linneman.

On arrival crews found smoke showing from the roof, according to a prepared release. Fire in the home’s interior walls had extended into multiple concealed areas and hard-to-access void spaces in the attic and walls, according to the release.

Firefighters fought the blaze for two hours, Linneman said.

Mutual aid to battle the fire came from Harvard, Richmond, Spring Grove, Wonder Lake, and Woodstock fire departments, according to the release. Due to the home’s rural location, additional aid came from several Illinois and Wisconsin fire departments and fire protection districts. The McHenry Township and Cary fire districts provided coverage at the Hebron station during the incident, according to the release.

Total damage to the home was estimated at $250,000 and the residents are staying with family for the time being, Linneman said.

The cause remains under investigation by the Hebron-Alden, Greenwood Fire Protection District, Wonder Lake Fire Protection District and McHenry County Sherriff’s Department but appears to be accidental in nature, according to the release.