Eight residents displaced by Sunday apartment fire in Crystal Lake

A Crystal Lake apartment building fire on Sunday displaced eight residents, but four other units in the same building were protected by the built-in fire wall, according to Crystal Lake Fire Rescue officials.

Firefighters were called at 12:24 p.m. for a reported structure fire at 1348 Skyridge Drive, the Skyridge Club Apartments, according to a prepared release. Units arriving on the scene six minutes after the first call found smoke and flames coming from a second floor apartment of an eight-unit, two-story building, according to officials.

Residents of that unit were not home when the fire started. Those living in adjacent units were able to evacuate safely, according to the release. One resident was treated for smoke inhalation and released on the scene, and no firefighters were injured battling the blaze.

Several other departments also responded to the fire, officials said. It was declared under control at 1:01 p.m. but the apartment where the fire started was a total loss and adjacent units received water and smoke damage.

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department responded to an apartment fire at about 12:25 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at 1348 Skyridge Drive. (Alex Vucha for Shaw Local)

The building does not have a fire sprinkler system or monitored fire alarm system, but the building was equipped with individual smoke detectors, according to the release.

Four remaining apartments in the eight-unit structure were habitable because of the fire wall dividing the structure in half, according to officials.

Damage to the building is estimated at $200,000 and its cause is under investigation. The Red Cross and Skyridge Club management are helping the displaced residents find alternative shelter, according to officials.