American Legion Post 491 in McHenry marks Four Chaplains Day

American Legion Post 491 in McHenry hosted the 80th anniversary memorial presentation in honor of Four Chaplains Day on Feb. 3.

Post Chaplain Ronnie Reber and Post Adjutant Rob Johnson presented the event, which included an opening prayer, an educational presentation detailing the historic event and paying homage to the four chaplains.

Four Chaplains Day is celebrated every Feb. 3 in recognition of four army chaplains who acted in the spirit of heroic sacrifice and humanitarianism aboard a sinking ship in 1943.

In the early-morning hours of Feb. 3, 1943, Army transport ship the U.S.A.T. Dorchester was sailing across the Atlantic Ocean carrying 902 Army, Navy, merchant and civilian passengers. A German submarine fired a torpedo at the ship, sinking it and killing 672 of the passengers.

The four chaplains on board the ship were the Rev. George L. Fox of the Methodist faith; Rabbi Alexander D. Goode; the Rev. John P. Washington, a Catholic priest; and the Rev. Clark V. Poling from the Dutch Reformed Church.

Many witnesses remember their courage, support and prayers for the distressed people onboard. They offered their own life jackets to four sailors in need and remained on the sinking ship to continue prayers to comfort their fellow shipmates until the end.

In recognition of their valor and guided by nondiscrimination against anyone based on their religion, the Four Chaplains Memorial Foundation was set up as a way of promoting interfaith unity and a spirit of service among individuals.

The U.S. government awarded them the Purple Heart and Distinguished Service Cross medals in 1944. They also were nominated for the highest military honor, the Medal of Honor, but because they had not engaged in active combat with the enemy, they did not qualify. Congress then created a Special Medal for Heroism as a substitute.