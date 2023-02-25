Boys basketball: Boylan’s defense proves too much for Prairie Ridge

WOODSTOCK – Prairie Ridge looked smooth, efficient and even comfortable while building an 11-point lead in the first quarter against Boylan.
The Wolves found much of the last three quarters not like that at all.
Boylan turned up its defensive pressure, constantly tipped balls away and created turnovers and generally made things unpleasant for Prairie Ridge, who committed 19 turnovers after the first quarter.
“They get their hands on you, you think you have them beat and there’s somebody tapping it from behind,” Wolves coach Ryan Smith said. “They’re a sneaky group that if they control the tempo and play their style, they’re tough to beat.”
The Titans pushed the lead to double digits for most of the second half and held on for a 74-65 victory Friday for the Class 3A Woodstock Regional championship at James M. Shipley Memorial Gymnasium.
Boylan (22-11) will face Burlington Central (28-5) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the second Burlington Central Sectional semifinal. It will be Boylan’s third consecutive trip to a sectional.
“We took good care of the ball in the first quarter, but then we turned it over a lot more,” said Wolves forward James Muse, who led his team with 19 points and 11 rebounds. “They were more active, we weren’t in the right spots sometimes. Our spacing was a little off and it sometimes gave us tough opportunities to make passes, which led to turnovers.”
Prairie Ridge (13-19) led 19-8 late in the first quarter, but eight second-quarter turnovers helped the Titans to a 36-31 halftime advantage.
“We dictated the game in the first quarter,” Smith said. “We got into the actions we wanted, had guys cutting for open shots. The second half we got pressured a little, our entries weren’t as good, neither was our spacing.
“We ended up playing their style of game. We knew we wanted to keep it around the 50s. Unfortunately, it kind of got away from us a little bit.”
Titans coach Brett McAllister said it was imperative that his team picked things up on defense after the start.
“When this team’s been at their best this year it’s looked like that,” McAlllister said. “When we play on our heels, it’s not the identity of our team. We may give up some easy baskets, when we’re playing with more aggressiveness and kind of flying around and getting deflections, our energy just naturally picks up. That was clear in the second and third quarters.”
Boylan guard Mark Harris said his team prides itself on defense.
“We just amped up our defense,” Harris said. “We switched our defense up and got turnovers. We played with more of a sense of urgency on defense, that’s all.”
Kevin Fist hit 6-of-7 field goals, with two 3-pointers, and sparked the Wolves offense, finishing with 18 points.
“Any contribution I can make,” Fist said. “Part of the year I was in a shooting slump and had to find other ways to help the team out. I worked on my defense and rebounding. I was able to knock down some shots tonight, which was helpful.
“We didn’t get the looks we really wanted to. They have some really good on-ball defenders. No. 5 (J’Mar Johnson) and No. 11 (Darrell Johnson) are really physical and able to pick your pocket a little bit. That’s what got us.”
Aedan Campos led Boylan with 24 points, J’Mar Johnson added 12, and Harris and Darrell Johnson each tossed in 10 for Boylan.
Ben Gablenz scored 10 and Cade Collins had eight for the Wolves.
Class 3A Woodstock Regional Championship
Boylan 74, Prairie Ridge 65
PRAIRIE RIDGE (65)
Fuery 1 0-0 3, Tomasiewicz 3 0-0 7, Gablenz 4 0-0 10, Muse 8 2-2 19, Collins 3 1-2 8, Fist 6 3-4 18. Totals: 25 6-9 65.
BOYLAN (74)
Moehring 0 0-0 0, Campos 8 6-6 24, J. Johnson 5 2-3 12, Harris 4 0-0 8, English 5 0-0 10, Kerestos 3 0-1 6, D. Johnson 4 2-2 10, Hocking 0 2-2 2, Starck 0 2-2 2. Totals: 29 14-16 74.
Prairie Ridge 19 12 13 18 – 65
Boylan 12 24 17 21 – 74
3-point goals: Prairie Ridge 9 (Fist 3, Gablenz 2, Muse, Fuery, Collins, Tomasiewicz), Boylan 1 (Campos). Total fouls: Prairie Ridge 15, Boylan 10.