McHenry County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Woodstock man

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 71-year-old man last seen at his home outside Woodstock.

Gary R. Schauer is missing from his home outside Woodstock, the McHenry County Sheriff's Office said. (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

Gary R. Schauer, who has a condition that places him in danger, is described as 6-foot, 4-inches and weighs 270 pounds, according to the Endangered Missing Person Advisory. He has gray hair and green eyes.

He was last seen Wednesday, driving a burgundy 2007 Dodge RAM pickup truck with Illinois license plate, 43239V-B, and hauling a 2007 Holiday Rambler trailer with Illinois license plate, 718200RT.

Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Schauer should contact the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office at 815-338-2144 or call 911.