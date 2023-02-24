McHenry County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Woodstock man

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 71-year-old man last seen at his home outside Woodstock.
Gary R. Schauer, who has a condition that places him in danger, is described as 6-foot, 4-inches and weighs 270 pounds, according to the Endangered Missing Person Advisory. He has gray hair and green eyes.
He was last seen Wednesday, driving a burgundy 2007 Dodge RAM pickup truck with Illinois license plate, 43239V-B, and hauling a 2007 Holiday Rambler trailer with Illinois license plate, 718200RT.
Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Schauer should contact the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office at 815-338-2144 or call 911.