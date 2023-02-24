February 24, 2023
Girls basketball: 2022-23 All-Kishwaukee River Conference team announced

Marengo’s Bella Frohling named KRC Player of the Year

By Alex Kantecki
Marengo’s Bella Frohling takes an outside shot against Johnsburg in varsity girls basketball at Marengo Tuesday night.

Marengo’s Bella Frohling gets ready to shoot against Johnsburg during a game this season in Marengo. Frohling was named the Kishwaukee River Conference Girls Basketball Player of the Year. (Patrick Kunzer)

Here is the All-Kishwaukee River Conference girls basketball team for the 2022-23 season, as selected by coaches.

KRC Player of the Year: Bella Frohling, Marengo, jr., G

Harvard (0-10): Analyse Figueroa-#, so., G

Johnsburg (8-2): Payton Toussaint-*, sr., G; Wynne Oeffling, jr., G; Sophie Person, jr., F

Marengo (10-0): Gianna Almeida, sr., F; Addie Johnson, sr., G; Michaela Almeida, sr., F

Richmond-Burton (2-8): Lyndsay Regnier, sr., G

Woodstock (6-4): Anna Crenshaw, jr., C; Keira Bogott, so., G; Allie O’Brien-#, jr., F

Woodstock North (4-6): Gracie Zankle, sr., G; Caylin Stevens, jr., G

*-Unanimous selection

#-Honorable mention