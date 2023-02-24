Girls basketball: 2022-23 All-Kishwaukee River Conference team announced

Here is the All-Kishwaukee River Conference girls basketball team for the 2022-23 season, as selected by coaches.
KRC Player of the Year: Bella Frohling, Marengo, jr., G
Harvard (0-10): Analyse Figueroa-#, so., G
Johnsburg (8-2): Payton Toussaint-*, sr., G; Wynne Oeffling, jr., G; Sophie Person, jr., F
Marengo (10-0): Gianna Almeida, sr., F; Addie Johnson, sr., G; Michaela Almeida, sr., F
Richmond-Burton (2-8): Lyndsay Regnier, sr., G
Woodstock (6-4): Anna Crenshaw, jr., C; Keira Bogott, so., G; Allie O’Brien-#, jr., F
Woodstock North (4-6): Gracie Zankle, sr., G; Caylin Stevens, jr., G
*-Unanimous selection
#-Honorable mention