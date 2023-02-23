Woodstock’s Stage Left Café offers new monthly series ‘Hometowns to Hollywood’

Explore the legacies of Hollywood’s golden age stars with “Hometowns to Hollywood,” a new monthly series beginning Tuesday at Stage Left Café in Woodstock.

Led by Purdue University assistant professor Annette Bochenek, this four-part series ranges from studying classic comedy partnerships to the influence of women in Hollywood to fashion and dancing in the golden age.

Bochenek is an archivist and film historian of Hollywood’s golden age and hosts the “Hometowns to Hollywood” film lecture series throughout the Chicago area. She has been featured on Turner Classic Movies and is the president of TCM Backlot’s Chicago chapter.

Each program starts at 7 p.m. and runs one hour. They include a multimedia presentation of photos, video clips and stories. The programs include:

Dynamic Duos: Classic Comedy Partnerships on Tuesday, Feb. 28: Revisit early comedy’s top partnerships, including Abbott and Costello, Burns and Allen, Laurel and Hardy, Martin and Lewis.

The Women Who Built Hollywood on March 28: Women have been highly influential in the film industry ever since the silent era, both on-screen and off. This presentation looks at some of classic Hollywood’s incredible female directors and stars.

Hollywood Style: Icons of Fashion on April 25: Examine the wardrobe choices and revolutionary makeup innovations of the Classic Hollywood stars as well as their legacies today.

Fred & Ginger: Forever Dancing on May 23: Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers are considered to be the most iconic dancing duo in cinematic history. Learn about Astaire and Rogers’ early years in Nebraska and Missouri, their Hollywood careers and their legacy today.

Tickets are $15 per presentation and can be purchased at the Woodstock Opera House box office, by calling 815-338-5300 or online at woodstockoperahouse.com.