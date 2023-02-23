Woodstock man pleads guilty to delivering meth, sentenced to 30 months probation

A Woodstock man was sentenced to jail time and 30 months of probation with special conditions after entering a negotiated guilty plea Thursday to delivering methamphetamine last April.

Patrick J. Slocum, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of delivery of 5 to 15 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 1 felony punishable by between four and 15 years in prison. The charge also is probational.

In exchange for the plea, additional counts were dismissed, including a more serious Class X felony charge of possession with intent to deliver between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine, which carries a possible prison term of six to 30 years, according to the indictment.

Two additional counts of possession of methamphetamine also were dismissed, according to court documents.

Slocum was sentenced to 180 days in the county jail but he won’t have to serve this time unless a judge decides otherwise. He also received credit for 147 days in McHenry County jail following his arrest.

He also is required to perform 100 hours of public service and pay $4,865 in fees and fines, according to the sentencing order. Slocum also is ordered to participate in drug and alcohol and mental health treatment and submit to random breath and urine tests, according to court documents.