Cary gas station clerk reports being robbed at gunpoint

A Cary gas station clerk reported being robbed at gunpoint Wednesday evening, police said Thursday, asking nearby businesses and homes to review any surveillance footage.

Cary police officers were dispatched at 9:25 p.m. Wednesday to the Marathon gas station at 8 E. Main St. for an armed robbery, according to a news release. The clerk said the man had a small, black handgun and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a mask covering his face.

The man demanded cash and left the business on foot in an unknown direction with an unknown amount of cash, according to the release.

No shots were fired, and the clerk was not injured.

The Cary Police Department is investigating and asks any businesses or residences in the area with exterior video surveillance systems to review video footage from between 9:15 and 9:45 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cary Police Department’s Investigation Section at 847-639-2341.