On Campus: Huntley grad Uchenna Egekeze adapts to new role with younger teammates

No matter where Uchenna Egekeze looked as he prepared for the college basketball season, he saw a new face. Nine of them, to be exact.
Egekeze, a junior at Michigan’s Calvin University, entered the season with nine new freshmen teammates.
“It’s weird in a sense,” he said. “The season before it was kind of the exact opposite. We had so many seniors and guys with experience, and I was just a sophomore. Now it’s my third year, and people are looking to me.”
With so many new players, the team’s fortunes were up in the air.
“It was almost impossible to know what the outcome would be at the start of the season,” he said.
With Egekeze, a Huntley graduate, among the team leaders, NCAA Division III Calvin, which is ranked No. 11 nationally, has won 21 games and its first Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association regular-season title since 2015.
“It was a lot of hard work,” Egekeze said. “I’ve enjoyed the cohesiveness of this team. We’ve been able to make good memories. The best thing has been learning from our mistakes and watching this team grow and improve.”
Egekeze’s impact has appeared all over the floor. The 6-foot-4 guard is Calvin’s second-leading scorer (14.3 point per game) and third-leading rebounder (5.3). He leads the conference in steals (54) and is second on the team in blocked shots (18). Egekeze has done this all while playing a team-high 32.3 minutes a game.
“I’m trying to become as good of a two-way player as I can be,” Egekeze said.
His 41.7% shooting from 3-point range is a career high and has been his biggest area of growth.
“Over the summer, there was an emphasis to focus on my jump shot,” he said. “That’s where I’ve seen a pretty decent amount of improvement. I’ve been more of a threat from the perimeter.”
Calvin also has leaned on Egekeze’s leadership skills on a team with only one senior.
“It’s about being there for the young guys as much as I can and supporting them,” he said. “I try my best to answer questions and help them. They’re good listeners. It’s easy for them to pick up on things.”
North Central pins down title: Crystal Lake Central grad Brock Montford, a senior at North Central College, was part of a record-setting performance earlier this month that helped the Cardinals win their first College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin wrestling team title since 2019.
NCC scored a record 169 points in the CCIW championships earlier this month for the ninth team title in program history.
Montford earned second place and earned All-CCIW honors in the 197-pound class, falling in the championship match 2-1 to Wheaton’s Jackson Punzel.
North Central is ranked No. 6 nationally this week in the National Wrestling Coaches Association poll, and Montford is ranked fourth in his weight class in the Lower Midwest region rankings.
Panther producer: Cary-Grove grad Ryan Ignoffo, a senior utility player at Eastern Illinois, was named this month to both the Ohio Valley Conference and Perfect Game Baseball preseason All-OVC teams.
Ignoffo was one of the OVC’s top hitters last season, earning first-team all-conference honors while leading EIU in six offensive categories, including batting average (.395), RBIs (58), home runs (14) and slugging percentage (.708).
Eastern opened the season last weekend with a three-game series sweep at Florida A&M.
Hooping at Hope: Freshman guard Karsen Karlblom (Prairie Ridge) is averaging 6.7 points and 2.7 rebounds a game as a top reserve for D-III Hope College’s women’s basketball team this season.
Ranked seventh nationally this week by D3Hoops.com, Hope (23-2) won a share of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association regular-season championship.
Karlblom has scored in double figures six times this season, including a career-best 23 points last weekend against Kalamazoo, and is averaging 13 minutes a game.
Otto shines at Judson: Prairie Ridge grad Jackson Otto, a freshman on NAIA Judson University’s men’s volleyball team, won Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Defender of the Week honors Feb. 7.
Over the previous week, Otto averaged 3.12 digs per game and had four matches with double-digit digs, including a season-high 22 in a 3-1 victory against St. Ambrose. He also had 135 serve receptions in 138 chances.
For the season, Otto leads Judson with 2.95 digs per set. The Eagles (12-3) lead the CCAC with a 5-0 league record.
Schnoor honored at Mankato: Freshman Jack Schnoor (Prairie Ridge) was named the Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year for the Minnesota State University Mankato football team.
Mankato head coach Todd Hoffner announced the honor Feb. 5 for Schnoor, a 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive end. The Mavericks finished 10-3 last season and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs, losing to eventual national runner-up Colorado School of Mines 48-45.
