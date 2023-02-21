Prosecutor: Harvard man displayed kitchen knife during sexual assault

A Harvard man pleaded not guilty Friday to sexually assaulting a woman while displaying a kitchen knife and preventing her from calling 911, according to McHenry County court records.

Cesar C. Ortiz, 38, of the 300 block of Marengo Road, is charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony, as well as aggravated unlawful restraint, domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence, according to the indictment.

If convicted on the most serious Class X felony, he could be sentenced to prison between six and 30 years. He would be required to serve at least 85% of his sentence.

At 10:30 p.m. Jan. 18, Ortiz is accused of shoving the woman to the ground and sexually assaulted her in a bedroom of his home while holding a kitchen knife, according to the indictment and the criminal complaint filed by Harvard police. He also allegedly took away her cellphone and threw a tablet capable of calling 911 down a flight of stairs.

His attorney declined to comment Monday.

Ortiz remained in the McHenry County jail in lieu of a $253,000 bond as of Tuesday morning.

To be released, he must post the required 10%, or $25,300. Should he post bond, he would be required to wear an ankle monitor and ordered to stay away from the woman.

He is due back in court March 17