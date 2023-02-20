Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry elects new leadership

The Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced the election of four new representatives to its board of directors, each of whom will serve a three-year term.

Eric Iverson of Woodstock Heating & Cooling, Lisa Jesse of RE/MAX Plaza, Arlene Lynes of Read Between the Lynes and Geanna Mulvihill of Advia Credit Union were selected for the board at the chamber’s annual meeting.

After the meeting, the new board held a special meeting to elect its officers for the next 12 months. Lynes was appointed as chairperson, Iversen was elected vice chairperson, Mulvihill will serve as treasurer and Jesse was appointed as secretary.

During the annual meeting, Katheryn Loprino of Public House of Woodstock was honored as a Chamber Champion for her many years of service to the organization, its members and the board of directors.