Snow to continue through midnight in McHenry County

McHenry County could see an additional inch of snowfall in the southeast half of the county, the National Weather Service warned Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning issued about 9 p.m. for McHenry County, including the towns of Crystal Lake, Algonquin, McHenry and Woodstock, to remain in effect through midnight.

The county was already on track to receive heavy snow throughout the day Thursday with total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches, according to a warning issued earlier in the day.

The National Weather Service also warned of winds gusting as high as 35 mph, which could lead to patchy blowing snow that could further reduce poor visibility.

The agency recommended avoiding travel and for those who must, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.