Richmond man accused of possessing ‘lewd’ videos, photos of minors

A 26-year-old Richmond man arrested Tuesday on child pornography charges is being held in the McHenry County jail on a $200,000 bond.

Daniel B. Roewer, of the 300 block of Cunat Boulevard, is charged with two counts of distributing child pornography and one count of soliciting a child to perform and videotape “lewd” performances, each a class X felony. He also faces an additional five counts of possessing child pornography on a computer, according to the criminal complaint.

If convicted on the most serious class X charges, he could be sentenced to between six and 30 years in prison on each count.

Roewer is accused of possessing videos and photographs of minors, some of whom he “knew or reasonably should have known” to be under the age of 13 and others under the age of 18 “engaged in any pose, posture or setting involving the lewd exhibition” between October 2021 and October 2022, according to the complaint.

He was due in court Friday afternoon for a bond hearing and to set a date for a preliminary hearing.

Roewer did not have an attorney listed in McHenry County court records as of Friday afternoon.