Prosecutors: Man found with meth after fleeing McHenry police in Jaguar, foot chase

A man pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges alleging that after a McHenry traffic stop in September, done as part of ongoing surveillance, he possessed 29 grams of methamphetamine and 4.5 grams of cocaine, court records show.

William J. Conn, 32, of the 100 block of Albert Avenue in Rockford, was charged with possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, a class X felony, according to the amended indictment.

Conviction on a class X felony carries between six and 30 years in prison. However, Conn could be eligible for extended term sentencing based on prior convictions, according to the indictment.

He also was charged with possession of the methamphetamine and less than 15 grams of cocaine, obstructing justice, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, resisting a police officer and driving while license suspended, according to the indictment.

About 4 p.m. Sept. 6, the vehicle Conn was driving, a blue 2003 Jaguar, was under surveillance as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation when a McHenry police officer attempted to pull it over and Conn fled, prosecutors said in court records.

Conn is accused of ignoring “visual or audible” signals to pull over. In doing so, he allegedly ran two or more traffic control signals, according to court documents.

“Following the pursuit of the Jaguar, and a brief foot chase, (Conn) was found to be in possession of 29 grams of methamphetamine and 4.5 grams of a substance containing cocaine,” prosecutors said in the motion.

He also is accused of throwing a controlled substance in a trash can, according to the indictment.

Conn has past felony convictions involving the possession and manufacture of controlled substances, including a 2017 conviction in Cook County and two 2014 felony convictions in McHenry County, according to the motion.

Conn bonded out of the McHenry County jail on Nov. 18 after his girlfriend posted $20,000, the required 10% of his $200,000 bond, according to court documents.

Conn, whose attorney declined to comment on the charges Thursday, is due back in court March 30.