Marengo man found with ‘dealer amounts’ of drugs twice sentenced to 5 years

A Marengo man found with “dealer amounts” of drugs twice over a four-month period was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison, prosecutors said.

Anthony M. Domino, 32, pleaded guilty before Judge Tiffany Davis as part of a plea deal Tuesday to possessing with the intent to deliver less than a gram of cocaine, McHenry County court records show.

In exchange, prosecutors dismissed charges including possessing and possessing with the intent to deliver 500 to 2,000 grams of marijuana, possessing firearms and ammunition as a felon, and possessing alprazolam, cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Most of the charges stemmed from a June 2020 search of Domino’s home, prosecutors said in an October motion. During the search, officers found cocaine, a scale, cutting agents, and multiple baggies used to package narcotics for sale, the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office said in a news release Wednesday.

Two additional charges were filed after officers went to arrest Domino in October, according to the prosecutors’ motion, noting that both times Domino was found “in possession of dealer amounts” of drugs.

A class 2 felony typically carries a possible prison sentence of three to seven years, but Domino was eligible for an extended sentence due to a conspiracy to commit murder conviction from 2011 in Kane County, according to the indictment.

Domino, formerly of Algonquin, was sentenced to 10 years in 2011 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in connection to the 2007 murder of 17-year-old Aaron Razo in Carpentersville, the Daily Herald reported at the time.

Domino must serve at least 50% of his new five-year sentence under the state’s truth-in-sentencing guidelines and will receive credit for 48 days he spent in custody in fall 2020, according to the sentencing order. He will also serve one year of mandatory supervised release.

Davis found that the offense was committed as the result of the use or abuse of alcohol or a controlled substance and recommended he be placed in a substance abuse program while incarcerated. The Illinois Department of Corrections will determine Domino’s ultimate placement.