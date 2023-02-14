Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Alden-Hebron’s Parker Elswick

Alden-Hebron’s Parker Elswick credits his recent stretch of hot play to his teammates and the flourishing confidence of a streaky shooter.
The Giants senior guard has enjoyed one of his most productive stretches with 80 points over a span of three games. Elswick scored a career-high 33 points in a win against Hiawatha, 19 in a loss to Durand, and 28 in a win over Ashton-Franklin Center.
After finishing up the regular season, Elswick and the tenth-seeded Giants (9-16) will start postseason play Saturday at No. 6 Christian Life in the Class 1A South Beloit Regional.
For his performance, Elswick was voted Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week by readers. Elswick answered a few questions from sports writer Alex Kantecki about his scorching stretch of games, his favorite NBA players to watch, being a team captain and more.
Elswick also wanted to thank Giants coach Rick Peterson. “He’s done a lot for me,” Elswick said.
You’ve had some pretty big games recently. What has worked well for you during this stretch?
Elswick: First off, my teammates deserve all the credit. They give me the ball when I’m hot. I’m a streaky shooter, I’ll get hot from the volleyball line and up. When I’m not in a shooting groove, that’s when I make plays off the dribble. I also get a sense of confidence when I make a crisp pass that leads to a layup. Confidence is key.
What is one of your biggest pet peeves?
Elswick: When someone interrupts a conversation with no thought in mind of why they just did.
What sport are you not good at?
Elswick: A sport that I’ve learned to stay away from is wrestling. Don’t get me wrong, I can hold my own if I was to try, but there’s more to that sport than being physical. You have to have years of practice and technique. Meanwhile, your body takes some serious workouts to either gain or lose body mass for every weigh-in.
What is something that scares you?
Elswick: Heights, but I do love to ride roller coasters. I just don’t like the feeling of something bad happening when I’m high up in the sky.
What are some of your favorite hobbies?
Elswick: I love to work on my truck when I have time, and I enjoy shooting trap and hunting with friends. Sports most of all, I love the competitiveness of playing them. I enjoy the outdoors and spending if not what time I have left after sports with my girlfriend.
What’s one game that sticks out in your memory?
Elswick: When I was little I played for Woodstock feeder program with my friends from my home town. We grew up playing together and against each other only to make us competitive today. But a game I remember was when we fought our way to the championship game of the feeder program. We ended up winning but I remember throwing the ball underneath the defenders legs and retrieving it for the layup.
Who are a few of your favorite NBA players?
Elswick: My favorite NBA player of all time is Micheal Jordan. He was always my favorite player to play with on my dad’s old PlayStation. I also like Zach LaVine. I’m a big Bulls fan, if you can’t tell. I also like watching Larry Bird clips from when he was nominated MVP three years in a row.
What is the last good book you read?
Elswick: As a kid growing up, I never liked to read. I remember I used to fake reading books in class instead of reading. I know it sounds weird, but that’s how I am. I enjoy listening to them. If I have to pick my favorite book, it would have to be any of the Hunger Games series.
What do you hope people say about you when you are not around?
Elswick: I hope people say all good things. Same with my teammates. I’ve taken over a new role this year for the first time, which is a team captain. I’ve never made it a habit to make others feel bad about themselves or have a negative impact on the team. I encourage them to do the same when I’m done with school.