Boys basketball: Woodstock North coach Dale Jandron is stepping down with another KRC title

Dale Jandron came to Woodstock North as boys basketball coach with a lengthy résumé in youth basketball and a plan for the Thunder’s program.
Six years later, North will have its fifth consecutive winning season, the only winning seasons in the school’s 14-year history.
The Thunder just wrapped up back-to-back Kishwaukee River Conference championships on Friday with a 79-70 victory over Johnsburg. It seemed a fitting tribute to Jandron, who is stepping down as coach after the season.
Jandron’s teams are 83-78 in six seasons with two 19-win seasons, one Class 3A regional title and the two KRC championships.
“This means the world to me because we took this program over, and it was like 42 wins in nine seasons prior,” Jandron said. “Now we have a good chance of another winning season in five of our six years being here.”
Jandron coaches each night with his sons, Drew and Josh, by his side. One reason he is stepping down is his father, Robert, who is going through kidney dialysis in Michigan. It will allow him to get away weekends in the summer to be with him rather than be coaching.
“This is going to be a big change for me no to do it,” Jandron said.
Jandron is revered around Woodstock for his contributions to basketball. He helped start the Woodstock Recreation Basketball League and coached in the Thunder’s feeder program for several years before taking the varsity job. He does not teach at the school but works as a landscape supervisor for Seasonal Landscape Solutions in Algonquin.
The Thunder recorded the first winning season in school history (17-15) in 2019, also winning the first regional championship. North was 19-13 in 2020, 8-3 in 2021 and 17-15 last season, with a 9-1 mark to win the KRC title.
Jandron is the third coach in North’s history. Joe Conroy coached the Thunder in the first season the school opened (2010), then Steve Ryan coached for the next seven seasons.
“It’s just the energy he brings,” Thunder forward Tyler Ward said. “The aggression in a good way. Everything about him, he’s a great coach.”
Guard Cesar Ortiz, who is scoring 21 points a game and had 25 in Friday’s clincher, said he will never forget how the Thunder sent Jandron out.
“He told us it’s his last season, go get him one,” Ortiz said. “It’s been our goal since last summer. It’s what we worked for, back-to-back KRC champs.
“It’s the way he pushes every day. He believes in every single one of us, and that gives us confidence to keep going and pushing hard. He doesn’t give up on us, and we don’t give up on him. It goes back and forth. Never giving up on his program and what he believes is the key to winning.”
Jandron appreciates his players so much that he keeps a bigger roster than most teams, often suiting up 20 players.
“The biggest thing we have here is we develop players every year,” Jandron said. “Everybody gives me a knock for keeping 20 kids, but practices are intense, man. We get after each other. We compete every day in practice.”
Three-time champs: Burlington Central (24-5, 14-2) clinched a share of the Fox Valley Conference championship with its 66-40 win over Crystal Lake South on Friday. The Rockets will win (or share) the title for a third consecutive year.
Central is at McHenry (13-16, 5-11) on Tuesday and at Huntley (20-8, 12-4) on Friday to finish the regular season. If Central loses to McHenry, Huntley could win out and share the title. Otherwise, Central wins it outright.
The Rockets have dominated in their four seasons in the FVC, going 53-8. They won in 2021 with a 9-0 record and finished 18-0 to repeat last season.
Central has won eight of its past nine games heading into this week.
“I like where we’re at now, but things can change in one day, one week,” Rockets coach Brett Porto said. " We just want to keep improving and getting better. If we can do that, hopefully some good things can happen for us.”
Streaking: Dundee-Crown (13-13, 8-8) and Woodstock North have the area’s longest current winning streaks with five consecutive victories.
Ortiz sets record: Ortiz’s big night not only helped the Thunder repeat, but it got him the North single-season scoring record, passing Josh Jandron’s 568 points. Ortiz will have three more games to add to that total.
Giant leap: Alden-Hebron sits at 10-15, 3-2 in the Northeastern Athletic Conference, which will give the Giants their best overall and NAC records since 2008. Since 2009, A-H had not won more than two NAC games in a season.