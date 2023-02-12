Boys wrestling: Ben Butler stays hot, leads five Crystal Lake Central state qualifiers

ROCHELLE — Since taking over at 160 pounds at the start of the postseason, Ben Butler has been on a tear.
Following a regional title last week, Butler took second on Saturday at the Class 2A Rochelle Sectional, clinching his spot in next week’s state tournament in Champaign.
Butler dropped the title match to Syamcore’s Zack Crawford, who is 38-1 this season.
“I feel like I could have done better my last match,” Butler said. “I kind of stopped wrestling in certain positions and didn’t wrestle to my full potential. But that’s a kid I’ll see later in the year so I should be able to get my get-back.”
Butler was one of five Crystal Lake Central wrestlers to secure a spot at the state tournament, which begins Thursday. Two wrestlers from Prairie Ridge and one each from Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake South and Woodstock also finished in the top four at the sectional, earning the trip to the State Farm Center.
Central coach Justen Lehr said Butler was enthusiastic about moving up to 160 if it helped the team. The Tigers won the team title at the regional last week.
“He’s a super great kid, and he’s like ‘Yeah, I’ll be good at 160,” Lehr said. “If it helps the team. So that was awesome. And he’s wrestling really good too.”
Butler said he likes wrestling at the higher class.
“It feels nice because I don’t have to lose any weight and I’m winning,” Butler said. “It doesn’t really have any negatives. It feels really good.”
Greco Rendon also took second for the Tigers. Cayden Parks (170) and Jon Barrick (195) each took third, with Leo Diaz (285) fourth.
T.J. Metz just missed a trip, losing a 5-2 decision to Woodstock’s Zachary Canaday in the consolation semifinals with a trip to the state tournament on the line. Lehr said the 5-2 loss was a heartbreaker.
“As they say, get back in the beat laboratory and do some work,” Lehr said. “It’s fun to go downstate, and it was good to come to this sectional too. This one was different than the one we were at the last few years. That’s no disrespect to those teams. This one is well-rounded and tough and it’s fun to see teams you don’t see all the time.”
Jake Lowitzki (106) and Tyler Evans (120) each took top-four finishes for Prairie Ridge to qualify for state. Lowitzki took fourth and Evans was second.
Coach Justin Peete said he was happy with the way the Wolves competed. He said he felt Xander York (152) wrestled well against Washington’s Cael Miller at 152 but came up just short in an 8-4 loss in the blood round.
“He left one on the mat out there but he wrestled his heart out,” Peete said. “We got two out of three across. I was happy with how they wrestled for the most part. But we’ve still got some adjustments we have to make if we want to end up on the podium.”
Canaday ended up fourth for Woodstock, winning four straight matches after losing his opener.
Gabe Simpson took second at 182 for Cary-Grove.
Coach William Petersen said it was great to see Simpson make the leap from a first-time, .500 varsity wrestler to a state qualifier this year. The senior also set a good example for the three younger wrestlers who qualified for the sectional but did not advance.
“This was a huge step for him,” Petersen said. “I think there was a lot of his chest when he won that semifinal match and he was going down to state. He was excited for that.”
South’s Andy Burburijia won his third-place match against Diaz and will also head to state.