February 12, 2023
Shaw Local
‘A Woven World’ author to appear at Woodstock Opera House

By Shaw Local News Network
The Woodstock Opera House in a September file photo. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

In her book “A Woven World,” poet and essayist Alison Hawthorne Deming stitches together high-fashion dressmaking and ocean-edge fishing.

Hawthorne Deming will appear at the Woodstock Opera House at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, to discuss her work.

Single tickets are $25 and can be bought at woodstockoperahouse.com, in person at the box office or by calling 815-338-5300. Copies of “A Woven World” will be available for purchase at a signing after the program.

Attendees are invited for coffee and conversation at Stage Left Café beginning at 9 a.m.