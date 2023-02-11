Woodstock man out on bond charged with new cocaine and gun charges

A Woodstock man allegedly found with 33 grams of cocaine in Crystal Lake while out on bond last month pleaded not guilty Thursday to new cocaine and weapons charges.

Daniel Perry, 38, who is being held without bond, pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, a Class X felony, as well as possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia and possession of weapons and ammunition by a felon, according to the indictment.

On Jan. 6, Crystal Lake police pulled Perry over in a traffic stop when K-9 Zeus indicated the smell of narcotics in the vehicle. Numerous items of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance were found, according to a news release at the time of his arrest.

A search of the vehicle turned up “packaging materials associated with the sale of narcotics,” prosecutors said in a motion asking a judge to require that Perry prove the source of any bail funds.

A subsequent search of the hotel room where Perry was staying at the Super 8 in Crystal Lake led to the discovery of 33 grams of cocaine, according to the release and the prosecutors’ motion.

Perry also allegedly possessed a black 9-mm pistol and ammunition, which he was not allowed to have after a 2013 conviction for possessing marijuana in McHenry County, according to the indictment.

“The indictment filed is only what the state hopes to prove,” said Brian Stevens, Perry’s attorney. “Once the evidence is presented to the trial court, we are confident most of the current charges will be dismissed.”

At the time of his arrest last month, Perry was out on bond for felony charges from July of possession with intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams of cocaine, according to the motion and indictment from the 2022 case.

After his arrest in November on that case, he was held on $80,000 bond. He posted the required 10% on Nov. 3 and was released.

He currently is held without bond on the new charges, according to the jail log.

Perry is due back in court March 3 for status hearing and to argue the motion to disclose the source of bail funds.