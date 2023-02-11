Boys basketball: Woodstock North defeats Johnsburg for back-to-back KRC titles

WOODSTOCK – Woodstock North guard Cesar Ortiz felt a renewed sense of purpose in the Thunder’s last nine days of practice before Friday’s game with Johnsburg.
North lost by 20 points at Johnsburg on Jan. 31 but still had a chance to win the Kishwaukee River Conference with a victory at home.
“Ever since we took the loss to them, we’ve taken every practice seriously,” Ortiz said. “We’ve practiced much harder and played so much better. All the practices we had leading up to this we were working hard.”
It showed Friday. The Thunder withstood a furious Skyhawks rally to start the third quarter, then played steady down the stretch to put the game away 79-70 to win the KRC title for a second consecutive season.
“It’s something I’ll never forget,” said Ortiz, who led all players with 25 points and hit 7 of 7 free throws in the fourth quarter. “It’s been our goal since last summer. It’s what we worked for, back-to-back KRC champs.”
It also gives North coach Dale Jandron another KRC championship in his final season. He is stepping down after six seasons with the Thunder.
“That was our goal to win another conference title for all those kids who played before us,” Jandron said. “It was a great game. They made shots, we made shots. That was a battle. That’s what you want for a conference title.”
North (15-13, 9-1 KRC) pushed its lead to 40-34 to start the third quarter, but Johnsburg (15-13, 7-2) hit four 3-pointers in the next 3:30 in a 13-2 run for a 47-42 lead. North closed the quarter with the scored tied at 53-53.
Ortiz converted a three-point play with 4:10 to go in the fourth, giving the Thunder the lead for good a 63-62. Cade Blaksley hit two free throws and JD Czischki scored on a fast-break layup to make it 67-62 and the Thunder led by at least three the rest of the game.
“Just a lot of hustle and energy. That pushed us through,” North forward Tyler Ward said. “It was a team effort by everybody, it was great. Just teamwork all the time in practice and everything like that.”
Javion Rodriguez score seven of his nine points in the fourth quarter for the Thunder.
Jacob Welch led Johnsburg with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Ian Boal hit four 3s and scored 15, while Dylan Schmidt had 14 points. Welch, a 6-foot-6, 300-pounder who will play offensive line at Northern Illinois University hit three 3s and was tough inside.
“[My son and assistant coach] Josh always says, ‘It’s a game of runs, just keep fighting, keep fighting,’” Jandron said. “The big kid [Welch] killed us inside tonight. We were able to withstand that run and we made some shots. Cesar took over.”
Ortiz broke Josh Jandron’s school single-season scoring record (568) with at least three games remaining.
“Welch played well and hit some big shots when we needed them,” Skyhawks coach Mike Toussaint said. “We had a couple bad possessions when we had a five-point lead and turned it over or had a tough miss.
“It was not our night. (Ortiz) had a great game and earned every point. It was not our night. They had guys that weren’t on our scouting report who hurt us.”
Woodstock North 79, Johnsburg 70
JOHNSBURG (70)
Metze 2 0-0 5, Boal 4 3-4 15, Schmidt 6 1-2 14, Schmit 2 0-0 6, Welch 8 2-6 21, Patterson 1 0-0 2, Person 2 1-3 6. Totals: 25 8-17 70.
WOODSTOCK NORTH (79)
Ortiz 7 10-13 25, Chase 4 0-0 9, Blaksley 2 2-3 6, Zinnen 2 1-2 7, Morey 0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 4 1-2 9, Salas 4 0-0 8, Filetti 1 0-0 02, Ward 1 1-4 3, Czischki 3 0-0 6, Amoo 1 0-0 2. Totals: 30 15-24 79.
Johnburg 14 20 19 17 – 70
Woodstock North 19 19 15 26 – 79
3-point goals: Johnsburg 12 (Boal 4, Welch 3, Schmitt 2, Schmidt, Metze, Person), Woodstock North 4 (Zinnn 2, Ortiz, Chase). Total fouls: Johsnburg 17, Woodstock North 18. Fouled out: Schmidt.