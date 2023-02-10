McHenry man gets 9 years after pleading guilty to possessing fentanyl; heroin charges dropped

A McHenry man was sentenced to nine years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to possession of fentanyl in May of 2021.

Cody Passfield, 31, entered into the negotiated plea of guilty to unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, being between 15 and 100 grams of fentanyl, a Class X felony.

The charge typically carries between six and 30 years in prison.

In exchange for his guilty plea, additional charges of unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, being 15 to 100 grams of heroin, and less than 15 grams of fentanyl were dismissed, according to documents filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

When released from prison he must serve four months of mandatory supervised release. He is required to serve at least 50% of his sentence and will receive credit of 626 days served in the McHenry County jail since his arrest on May 25, 2021. Fines of $2,290 were waived.

When Passfield was arrested in Lakemoor, police found him in the possession of approximately 77 grams of heroin packed in 107 bags and $1,100, according to a motion to compel filed in the courthouse.

At the time of his arrest he was serving a term of specialized drug probation after pleading guilty to possessing heroin in a 2020 case in McHenry County. He also has a 2017 conviction in McHenry County of possessing cocaine, the motion states.

In sentencing Passfield, McHenry County Judge James Cowlin said he would alert Illinois Department of Corrections that his crimes were committed as a result of the use, abuse or addiction to drugs and alcohol and recommend he receive treatment during his incarceration.