Girls basketball notes: Huntley’s Jessie Ozzauto racks up points, memories in unforgettable week

Jessie Ozzauto’s nose for the basket and ability to attack and finish is something that has set the Huntley senior guard apart from her peers during her high school career.
But Ozzauto’s ability to shoot and score from almost anywhere is something that has raised her game to a higher level, according to Red Raiders coach Steve Raethz.
“She’s worked very hard over four years to improve her game and skillset each year,” Raethz said. “She’s very capable of scoring on so many different levels, it’s hard to stop. When she first came in as a freshman, she obviously had a ton of athleticism and was great at finishing, but she’s really improved her range.
“She’s a dual threat now.”
Ozzauto’s all-around game was on full display earlier this week when she set a career high with 29 points in a win over Burlington Central on Monday and topped that performance with 31 more, hitting five 3s, in a win over Dundee-Crown on Wednesday.
During Monday’s game, Ozzauto launched a 3-pointer from five feet behind the arc with less than three minutes remaining for her 998th, 999th and 1,000th career points, becoming the seventh player in program history to reach the scoring milestone. She scored 16 points in the second half against Dundee-Crown on Wednesday after the teams were tied 26-all at halftime.
Those two wins gave Huntley (26-4) its second straight Fox Valley Conference championship. The Raiders have won 27 consecutive conference games and 34 of their past 35. They can finish 18-0 in the FVC with a win over Crystal Lake Central in their regular-season finale Friday.
Ozzauto was a Northwest Herald All-Area second-team selection last season and averaged 11.9 points a game with 56 3s. This year she suffered an injury to her right [shooting] thumb in the first game of the Dundee-Crown Komaromy Classic in late December.
She appears no longer bothered.
Ozzauto is averaging 16 points a game in her senior season, along with 6.6 rebounds, three assists and 2.6 steals a game.
“For a month and a half, she was playing hurt with a bandage,” Raethz said. “She has a lot more mobility now, and she’s shooting the ball so much better. I think that really limited her.”
Ozzauto will play next year at Lehigh in the Patriot League and is one of only three Raiders to go on to play at the NCAA Division I level. She joins Ali Andrews, McHenry County’s all-time leading scorer, and Morgan Clausen. Andrews played four years at Illinois and Clausen two years at Brown.
Raethz said Ozzauto has been a great teammate.
“She leads by example,” Raethz said. “Being a four-year varsity player, she has the most experience on the team, and she really does set the tone for us. They all get along so well together on and off the court and her teammates really look up to her.”
Marian breaks record with 23rd win: Marian Central made history this week with wins against Westlake Christian 56-40 and Belvidere North 44-24, breaking the team record for wins in a season with 23. The Hurricanes celebrated their 23rd victory Tuesday, which topped their previous best of 22 wins, set during the 1993-94 season.
Marian won only 18 games over the previous three seasons combined, including the COVID-19-shortened 2021 season. The Hurricanes went 5-20 last season in their last year as part of the East Suburban Catholic Conference, a conference that regularly produces state finalists and champions.
HURRICANES MADE HISTORY TONIGHT! Girls Basketball beat Belvedere North 44-24 to make their record 23-7, which is the most wins in school history ❤️🏀💙 Congratulations to the players & coaches on this incredible accomplishment!@NWHPreps @WoodstockInde @akantecki @CoachONeill_OL pic.twitter.com/OMEg7miIN9— Marian Central HS (@MarianCentral) February 8, 2023
Marian (23-7) has won nine of its past 10 games as it prepares for the postseason. The Hurricanes earned the No. 1 seed in the Class 2A Winnebago Sectional and will see Somonauk co-op or Rosary in a Class 2A Rosary Regional semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
“I know we say one game at a time, but we want to take this thing as far as we can,” Hurricanes coach Lee Brown said. “It’s a good start getting the top seed, but you know how it is this time of year. Things are different, it’s one-and-done. I’m excited for us, the girls and the school.”
All-around game: Marian Central’s Madison Kenyon had a big game Monday, scoring seven of her team-high 17 points in the fourth quarter as Westlake Christian looked to make a late run against the Hurricanes. Kenyon, who averaged 8.9, points and 6.2 rebounds as a sophomore, has flown past those numbers this year.
Brown calls Kenyon “our do-everything player,” and for good reason. The junior leads the Hurricanes at 14.6 points and 11.8 rebounds a game and also is one of their top defenders. Against Westlake Christian, she had 16 rebounds, two key putbacks and a three-point play to help put the game away.
“What can I say? She’s awesome,” Brown said. “I saw it in her last year. We can always count on Madison Kenyon.”
Alsot’s special moment: McHenry held a special moment for one of its players Wednesday night with the help of opponent Burlington Central. Senior center Lynette Alsot, sporting a brace on her right leg, started and had the game’s first field goal when she took a pass from teammate Abby Geis and scored while under the Rockets’ basket unguarded.
Big shout-out to @CHS_rocketbball for allowing us to do this! Great moment for Lynette. #warriorpride #mindset #seniornight #44 pic.twitter.com/p5tkQ3TGyr— McHenry Girls Basketball (@McHenryGBB) February 9, 2023
Alsot, one of the Warriors’ captains, last played in a game Dec. 2 when she suffered a torn ACL against Prairie Ridge to end her season. Coach John Lunkenheimer said the idea to give Alsot her own moment Wednesday came from players at all levels.
“It meant everything to the team,” Lunkenheimer said. “Lynette is the heart and soul of our team. This idea was brought up multiple times by several players at all our levels, which tells you something. She is a great leader and person. It was awesome to see the prep the kids put into it and the response when it happened. They were all nervous and overjoyed.”
“[Burlington Central coach Collin] Kalamatas and his girls were great about it, too.”
Alsot plans on playing volleyball in college.
Wolves’ surprise: Prairie Ridge coach Tim Taege has been pleased by the improvement of his team over the course of the season. The Wolves won an area-best 27 games last season, but graduated eight from that team, including the area’s leading scorer in Karsen Karlblom.
Despite a new-look roster, the Wolves still are among the top teams in the FVC.
“I think a lot of our success has to do with the relationships in that locker room,” Taege said. “They’ve done a great job of investing in each other. We have zero conflict, zero problems. I think culture wins and that has allowed us to achieve maybe past our talent level.”
Whip-Purs get No. 20: Hampshire picked up its 20th win with a 60-49 victory against Prairie Ridge and can’t finish any lower than second place in the FVC. The Whip-Purs have come a long way after taking seventh in the FVC last season, with a 12-20 record overall, and tying for last in 2021.
The Whips (21-9) picked up their 21st win Wednesday by beating Crystal Lake South 52-26.
Hampshire last won 20 games in 2019, when it finished 27-6 and won the FVC championship outright. Eric Samuelson was an assistant coach that year. He took over the next year when Mike Featherly moved over to coach the boys team.