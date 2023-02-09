Wrestling: Marian Central focused on work left to be done at Class 1A Oregon Sectional

Marian Central’s celebration didn’t last long after the Hurricanes won seven individual regional titles on their way to a Class 1A Richmond-Burton Regional team title on Saturday.
The Hurricanes celebrated on the podium and posed for photos with the regional plaque, but their attention quickly turned to this weekend’s Class 1A Oregon Individual Sectional.
“Right now the focus is there’s more work left to be done,” Marian senior Charlie Fitzgerald said. “It’s already over with.”
Richmond-Burton, Harvard, Marengo, Johnsburg and Alden-Hebron will all join Marian in sending wrestlers to Oregon, one of the toughest sectionals in the state. Eight of the top nine teams ranked by Illinois Matmen will compete in the sectional, which will feature 30 top-five ranked wrestlers in Class 1A.
Marian will send four of McHenry County’s five top-five ranked wrestlers.
One of the Richmond-Burton regional’s best matches could take place again in Oregon if Marian’s Kaden Harman and R-B’s Emmett Nelson make it to the 126-pound sectional final on Saturday. Nelson, ranked No. 2 at his weight in the state and a defending state runner-up from last season’s state tournament, could face No. 4 Harman for a postseason title for the fourth title in the last two seasons. Nelson is 3-0 in those matchups.
“It’s just a huge confidence booster,” Nelson said after winning this season’s regional. “I’m just going to keep the momentum going into sectionals, hope I repeat the same thing there.”
Other weights could also have repeat matchups from this past weekend. Coaches won’t change much in the week between tournaments, but there are few things they could notice that could change an outcome the second time around.
“Everything other than the state tournament is a practice run or a test run,” Marian co-coach Ryan Prater said. “We have film now, so we go back, study, see what works and see what doesn’t work.”
Crystal Lake Central isn’t looking to change much after winning the Class 2A Rockford East Regional on Saturday. The Tigers will send 12 wrestlers after winning five individual regionals to the Class 2A Rochelle Sectional that will feature five of the top-nine teams in Class 2A and have 25 top-five ranked wrestlers.
Burlington Central, Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake South, Prairie Ridge, Woodstock and Woodstock North will all join the Tigers in sending wrestlers to Rochelle this weekend.
Crystal Lake Central’s Ben Butler, Jon Barrick and Payton Ramsey, Crystal Lake South’s Andy Burburija and Prairie Ridge’s Tyler Evans will all try to return to Champaign for the individual state tournament while other top-ranked wrestlers like the Wolves’ Jake Lowitzki and Xander York, the Tigers’ Cayden Park and Leo Diaz and the Thunders’ Kaden Combs will try to qualify for the first time.
“I’m just excited to see what our kids can do,” Justen Lehr said.
McHenry will lead McHenry County-area teams by sending eight wrestlers to the Class 3A Barrington Sectional. Hampshire, Huntley, Jacobs and Dundee-Crown will all send wrestlers to a sectional that features two of the top-seven teams in Class 3A and 13 top-five wrestlers.
Jacobs’ James Wright and Dominic Ducato will join the Warriors’ Chris Moore, Pedro Jimenez and Ruben Malegarejo, Hampshire’s Dimitri Skoulikaris and Huntley’s Markos Mihalopoulos in trying to return to the state tournament.
Moore will once again try to advance to the state tournament undefeated after finishing runner-up in last season’s 160 tournament. He’s 36-0 at 170 and knows how much work it takes to advance after winning overtime matches in last season’s sectional and state tournament and losing the state title in extra time.
“This is a loaded sectional,” McHenry coach Dan Rohman said. “There are a lot of good kids in this sectional so it’s going to challenge a lot of kids. I’m hoping all of my wrestlers get pushed to the limit and have that grit, drive to withstand being pushed to that limit and are able to come out on top.”