Boys basketball notes: Marengo gets relief with its first victory

The season had been long and frustrating for Marengo’s young team and first-year coach Adam Webb, until last week.
The Indians (1-27) defeated Richmond-Burton 44-34 on Jan. 31 for their first win of the season. They had lost every game to that point by double-digit margins.
Marengo came back on Saturday and led Johnsburg midway through the third quarter before falling to the Skyhawks 64-54.
For Webb and his team – which has five sophomores and two freshmen in its rotation – the win was a tremendous boost.
Seniors Riley Weiss (13.0 ppg.) and Patrick Signore lead the Indians in 3-pointers, while sophomores Derrick Bibbings, Michael Kirchhoff and Quinn Lechner have been some of their other top players.
Webb says he has learned a lot in his first year as a varsity coach and appreciates the attitude his young players have displayed.
“With our record this year, it could’ve been easy for our kids to mail it in and look forward to spring and whatever sports or activities come next, but they have done the opposite,” Webb said. “They’ve continued to work hard in practice and play to the last horn of our contests, regardless of the score.
“Being as young as we are, I think getting over the hump against RB was huge for their confidence. They have always had the belief they could win and haven’t given up on each other but doing it has given them a renewed level of energy and want to compete.”
That was evident when the Indians stuck with Johnsburg, one of the Kishwaukee River Conference co-leaders, for most of the game.
“We went toe-to-toe with a good team. We took the lead with a little over 3 minutes left in the fourth quarter and came up short at the end,” Webb said. “Learning to pull out close ones is the next hurdle we face. On that night our underclassman scored 50 of our 54 points and even more importantly, we competed in the rebounding game against a much bigger team.”
Big KRC matchup: The winner of Friday’s 7 p.m. matchup with Johnsburg at Woodstock North will determine the KRC champion in some way.
North (8-1) has played one more conference game than Johnsburg (7-1). The Skyhawks’ final KFC game is Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Richmond-Burton.
Johnsburg won the first meeting between the two teams 70-50. Skyhawks coach Mike Toussaint, in his 12th season with the boys team, has not won a conference title as boys coach.
Woodstock North is the defending KRC champion.
McThenia closes in: Marian Central junior forward Cale McThenia sits at 967 career points heading into the postseason. The Hurricanes finished their regular season with a 70-65 overtime win at Harvest Christian on Monday.
McThenia scored 54 as a freshman, which was the COVID-19-shortened season, then had 364 last year and has 549 this season.
Marian could have a rarity in two players who reached 1,000 points as juniors. Hurricanes junior forward Christian Bentancur passed 1,000 early in the season.