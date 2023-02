A portion of Route 176 in Crystal Lake was closed for roughly 30 minutes on Thursday morning due to a traffic crash, officials said.

The section of road included the westbound lane of Route 176, between Haligus and Briarwood roads. Crystal Lake police were directing traffic and working the scene.

The road was opened up around 9:12 a.m., according to an alert issued by the police department.

No information is available at this time on the crash.

