McHenry fire leaves home uninhabitable

No one was injured in a fire Tuesday that left a McHenry home uninhabitable, the McHenry Township Fire Protection District said.

Crews were dispatched at 12:02 p.m. Tuesday to the 1000 block of North River Road in McHenry where, arriving three minutes, found a single-story home with heavy smoke coming from the roof, according to a news release.

Firefighters began “an aggressive fire attack” while also searching the residence for any remaining occupants, according to the release.

The fire, which was contained to the one structure, was brought under control within 20 minutes of crews arriving, the fire district said.

A box alarm was requested via the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System for assistance covering the several emergency calls that came in during the fire, according to the release. The McHenry Township Fire Protection District was assisted by the Nunda Rural, Crystal Lake, Woodstock, Round Lake, Wauconda, Antioch, and Fox River Grove fire departments.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and a damage estimate was not available at the time of the release.