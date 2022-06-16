UpRising Bakery and Cafe Deal - $30 Voucher for only $15!

This Week’s Best of the Fox “Best Deal”

$30 Voucher for only $15! Available for purchase only from June 16-22, 2022

UpRising is a movement, a force of nature in the industry. We offer flavorful products characterized by their freshness, organic/non-GMO, and allergen sensitive ingredients. A high level of customizability and professional customer service leaves you wanting for nothing.

Expires 6 months from date of purchase. Not valid with any other offers or promotions.

Visit BestoftheFox.payvibe.com for details and restrictions.

2104 W. Algonquin Rd

Lake in the Hills

(224) 209-8695

uprisingbakeryandcafe.com