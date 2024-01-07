More than 6 inches of snow could hit parts of northern Illinois Monday, Tuesday

Alonzo Galvin, 5, from Cortland, takes advantage of the snowfall as he snowboards down the Northwestern Medicine Sled Hill Saturday, Jan. 6, 2023, near the Sycamore Park District Community Center. (Mark Busch)

The weekend’s snowfall likely is just a teaser for what’s to come, forecasts show, as more than 6 inches of snow could hit parts of northern Illinois starting Monday night into Tuesday.

Much of northern Illinois including DeKalb, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, Winnebago and Boone counties, are expected to see significant snowfall. The winter weather event is specifically targeted to hit the cities of Crystal Lake, Algonquin, McHenry, Woodstock, Rochelle, Oregon, Byron, Dixon DeKalb and Sycamore. Those areas are in a winter storm watch starting Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy wet snow is likely, with projected snowfall totals in excess of 6 inches, forecasts show. Winds could gust above 30 mph Tuesday night.

Travel is likely to be “very difficult” according to the National Weather Service. Motorists should be prepared for snowfall to impact their Tuesday morning and Tuesday night commute.

Precipitation is expected to start Monday night, with a projected 1 to 3 inches of snow coming Monday night. More snow Tuesday morning could fall as quickly as 1 inch per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures during the winter weather event will be in the mid-30s Monday, falling to 31 Monday night and 33 degrees for Tuesday’s high. Snow is expected to taper off Wednesday, although a chance for more snow could return Thursday.