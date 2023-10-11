Rain and chilly days ahead into weekend in northern Illinois

Shaw Local Aug. 5, 2023 Joliet file photo – Looks like rain is on the way and here to stay starting Wednesday night, Oct. 11, 2023 into the weekend for most of northern Illinois as temperatures settle into the chilly fall season, according to the National Weather Service. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

It appears rain is on the way and here to stay starting Wednesday night into the weekend for most of northern Illinois as temperatures settle into the chilly fall season, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents should expect the rain to kick off Wednesday night around the evening commute hours and continue overnight, said meteorologist Scott Baker with the National Weather Service’s Romeoville office.

Those living north of the I-80 corridor can expect to see the heaviest rainfall, though forecasts show the weather events aren’t expected to be severe.

“For the rest of the week we’re looking at chances of showers, maybe some isolated scattered thunderstorms as we go through, especially the overnight period tonight [Wednesday],” Baker said Wednesday. “We could have scattered showers throughout the day Thursday, and looks like the activity will increase again through tomorrow [Thursday night] into Friday, with a second kind of wave of showers and possible storm activity.”

Saturday could bring with it some lingering rain, Baker said. The region, however, is expected to start drying out Sunday.

“The heaviest rain amounts will more than likely be across northern Illinois in areas along and north of the I-80 corridor,” Baker said. “We’re not expecting any severe storms in terms of large hail or tornadoes or anything like that. If there are some storms that do develop, we expected frequent lightning with them and potential for some heavy rain.”

Baker said with heavy rain could come flooding, though it’s too early to pinpoint where that could occur. As of noon Wednesday, no flood watches or severe weather watches have been issued.

The region is in a hazardous weather outlook, however, including Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee and Will counties. The outlook lasts through Tuesday.

Wednesday morning saw temperatures off to a brisk start. Some areas reported temperatures as low as the upper 20s and low 30s, Baker said.

Areas south of the I-80 corridor will see highs ranging from the low-60s to mid-60s and possibly mid-70s through Thursday, Baker said. For those north of I-88, temperatures will be slightly cooler, forecasted in the mid-50s and low 60s.

“A cool down is expected for the weekend, with 50s again for Saturday and Sunday,” Baker said.

Overnight temperatures will be warmer than Wednesday, forecasts show, though drop down again to the 40s over the weekend and into next week.