Heat indexes top 100 across Northern Illinois, another heat advisory issued for Tuesday

Heat indexes reached 105 degrees Sunday in Sterling, DeKalb and Morris, and 104 degrees in Peru and Joliet, according to the National Weather Service in Chicago.

Unfortunately for anyone looking for a cool off, the heat is expected back Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued another heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday for Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Putnam, Bureau, Livingston and Will counties.

High temperatures in the 90s combined with high humidity will make it feel like it is 110 degrees Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. High temperatures are predicted to be between 87 and 94 degrees Tuesday, between 94 and 98 degrees Wednesday and between 97 and 99 degrees Thursday, with overnight lows in the 70s. Friday is expected to turn less humid with highs dropping back into the 80s.

Temperatures will be cooler along Lake Michigan, according to the National Weather Service.

What that means for residents is they should limit their time outdoors, drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors, according to the advisory. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Individual should take extra precautions if they work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Call 911 if they are experiencing heat stroke.

Symptoms of heat stroke

Throbbing headache, confusion, nausea, dizziness, body temperature hotter than 103 degrees, hot, red, dry or damp skin, rapid and strong pulse, fainting and/or loss of consciousness (source National Weather Service)

First aid for heat stroke

Call 911 or get the victim to a hospital immediately, according to National Weather Service. Heat stroke is a severe medical emergency. Delay can be fatal. Move the victim to a cooler, preferably air-conditioned, environment. Reduce body temperature with cool cloths or bath. Use fan if heat index temperatures are cooler than the high 90s. A fan can make someone hotter at higher temperatures. Do not give fluids at this point.