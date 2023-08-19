Heat advisory issued for Sunday in Northern Illinois, more extreme heat expected Tuesday-Thursday

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Sunday for most of Northern Illinois.

High temperatures are predicted to reach the 90s with humidity making it feel close to 110 degrees. The heat advisory is in effect from 1 to 8 p.m. for McHenry, Lee, Ogle, DeKalb, Bureau, La Salle, Putnam, Grundy, Kendall, Grundy, Livingston, Kane, DuPage and Will counties.

A stretch of hot and humid weather begins tomorrow in areas away from the lakeshore. After a short reprieve Monday, the heat and humidity will return and continue through Thursday with peak heat indices expected to reach the 100-110 degree range during that time. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/45tZnk9srx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 19, 2023

What that means for residents is they should limit their time outdoors, drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors, according to the advisory. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Individual should take extra precautions if they work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Call 911 if they are experiencing heat stroke.

The heat is expected to stay throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service’s forecast.

A stretch of hot and humid weather will begin Sunday, primarily in areas away from the Chicago lakeshore. After a short reprieve Monday, the heat and humidity will return and continue through Thursday with peak heat indexes expected to reach the 100-110 degree range during that time. The overnight lows also are expected to stay in the high 70s.

Symptoms of heat stroke

Throbbing headache, confusion, nausea, dizziness, body temperature hotter than 103 degrees, hot, red, dry or damp skin, rapid and strong pulse, fainting and/or loss of consciousness (source National Weather Service)

First aid for heat stroke

Call 911 or get the victim to a hospital immediately, according to National Weather Service. Heat stroke is a severe medical emergency. Delay can be fatal. Move the victim to a cooler, preferably air-conditioned, environment. Reduce body temperature with cool cloths or bath. Use fan if heat index temperatures are cooler than the high 90s. A fan can make someone hotter at higher temperatures. Do not give fluids at this point.