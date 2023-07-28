Dangerous heat and humidity may give way to storms Friday

The National Weather Service in Chicago is forecasting dangerous eat and humidity during the day Friday that could give way to thunderstorms about 4 p.m. through 12 a.m.

The Grundy County Emergency Management Agency said in a news release Friday morning that it will be monitoring any developments through this time, activating its communications room and weather spotter networks if needed.

It may be needed, in this sense: the National Weather Service upgraded all of Northern Illinois stretching as far south as northern Livingston County south of Streator to a 3-out-of-5 on its severe weather threat scale. Primary hazards expected are damaging winds, damaging hail and torrential rainfall.

“After today’s storms clear the area, more seasonable temperatures and lower humidity levels can be expected this weekend,” the NWS said on its Facebook page Friday.

The NWS said residents should have multiple ways to receive weather warnings and stay tuned for further forecast updates. People also should be aware of the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The symptoms of heat exhaustion are dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea and weakness. If suffering heat exhaustion, a person needs to move to a cooler area, loosen their clothing, sip cool water and seek medical attention if symptoms don’t improve.

The symptoms of heat stroke include confusion, dizziness and becoming unconscious. If suffering heat exhaustion, call 911, move to a cooler area, loosen clothing and remove extra layers, and cool with water or ice.