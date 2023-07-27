Heat soars as health warning issued

The next two days across northern Illinois may prove challenging for residents as they deal with sweltering weather and some thunderstorms, but they should find some relief this weekend.

Temperatures on Thursday will rise to the low 90s, with heat index readings at 100 to 105 degrees in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Heat index measures how hot the weather feels based on the relative humidity and air temperature.

The weather Friday will have temperatures in the mid-90s and heat index readings at 102 to 107 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day.

Lee Carlaw, National Weather Service meteorologist, said the worst conditions will be Thursday and Friday, followed by cooler weather during the weekend. Temperatures will be in the low 80s during the day and in the low 60s at night Saturday and Sunday.

“It looks like it will be pretty uncomfortable,” Carlaw said of Friday’s weather.

The National Weather Service has issued issued a warning for residents in southern Will County that the hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

A pedestrian crosses Jefferson Street in Downtown Joliet. Temperatures remain in the low 90’s as the day near an end. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

“Everyone is susceptible to heat and they should keep that in mind,” said Tom Murray, chief deputy director for Will County Emergency Management Agency.

Murray said residents should keep an eye out for heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat strokes. They should visit the emergency management agency’s website for a listing of cooling centers in case their air conditioning is not working.

Residents should avoid strenuous physical activity during the day time, Murray said. They should also make sure they drink more water, he said.

The age groups most at risk are the extremely young and senior citizens, Murray said. Pets are another vulnerable population that people should keep an eye on, he said.

“We want make sure residents really hydrate as often as they can and make sure they consider on checking on their neighbors and any seniors that they know,” Murray said.

The National Weather Service has stressed young children and pets “should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”

A doe and her fawn cool off in water at Joliet Junior College on Wednesday, July 26 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The inconsistent weather this summer has not been good for corn and soybean crops, according to Dave Kestel, a farmer in Manhattan.

Kestel said the summer started out “ridiculously dry” with low humidity that was almost as detrimental to the crops as the dry weather. Some much-needed rain occurred in July, but the weather has been “very up and down,” he said.

“You drive around the countryside now, there are some rough-looking soybeans,” Kestel said.

Thus far this summer, Kestel said it appears corn and soybean yields – or bushels per acre – are going to be “nowhere near where we were last year.”

“It’d be nice if Mother Nature would level things off,” he said.