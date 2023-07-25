Northern Illinois anticipates heat, no warning yet

The National Weather Service has not yet issued a heat advisory or warning for the rest of the week in northern Illinois – but forecasters sure are talking about it.

Brett Borchardt, senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Romeoville, said he and his colleagues were considering Tuesday whether to issue alerts for midweek. Thursday in particular is shaping up to be the hottest day of the summer so far.

In Crystal Lake, the mercury will crawl toward a Thursday daytime high of 91 degrees with potentially stifling humidity. DeKalb could reach 92 degrees. La Salle is looking at 95 degrees and Dixon could top out at 96.

“Regardless of whether an advisory is out, it’s going to be sticky,” Borchardt said. “It’s going to be hot. We advise everyone to exercise caution.

“And when you factor in the humidity it’s going to feel more like 100 or 105 degrees.”

Weather is seldom a sure bet, however, and the X-factor here is rain. The National Weather Service is calling for Tuesday night storms from Peoria to Bloomington and from Rockford to South Bend, Indiana, and Friday might bring rains that “could easily cool us down.”

But regional officials are urging residents to take precautions no matter what Mother Nature has up her sleeve. Federal Emergency Management Agency issued recommendations for all residents, particularly those caring for senior citizens and pets.

“Extreme heat is responsible for the highest number of annual deaths among all weather-related hazards,” said Tom Sivak, FEMA Region 5 Regional Administrator. “Taking simple steps to protect yourself isn’t just smart, it could save your life.”

FEMA said an “extreme heat event” is a periods of high heat and humidity with temperatures above 90 degrees for at least two to three days – a description that could well match the northern Illinois forecast. To beat the heat, FEMA recommends:

1. Limit time outdoors and stay in the air-conditioning – fans are less effective – in your home (blinds closed, please) or in a public building such as a library

2. Drink plenty of fluids (but avoid alcohol) even if you don’t feel thirsty.

3. Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing, along with a hat and sunscreen when outdoors.

4. Take a cool shower or bath

5. Check on elderly neighbors or friends with chronic medical conditions.

Above all, watch for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. These include headaches, dizziness, nausea, rapid pulse, fainting and body temperatures over 103 degrees.

There’s no need to remind Curt Spayer. He’s public works director in Utica, just outside Starved Rock State Park, and he’s already protecting his crews by starting at 6:30 a.m. and knocking off at 2 p.m. – a schedule he’s ready to truncate further if the midday temperatures soar past the pain threshold.

“Anything over 78 degrees I can’t stand,” Spayer said. “I’m not looking forward to it.”

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp are on a hot streak right now – winners of four in a row as of Tuesday – but now the Peru team faces a hot streak of a different stripe. Owner-manager John Jakiemiec might have to call them the Broiled Shrimp after a Thursday doubleheader in Clinton, Iowa, where temperatures will rocket to 96 degrees.

Jakiemiec was relieved to hear that Friday’s forecast calls for rain followed by a nice weekend, with daytime highs in the low to mid 80s.

“That rain generally helps us,” Jakiemiec said, “as it knocks down the humidity on the field.”

Those who do like the heat and who plan on heading into the great outdoors are urged to get outside early, before the worst of the day’s heat, and to bring extra drinking water.

Conservation Police Sgt. Phil Wire presides over a sprawling district that includes DeKalb, Boone, Winnebago, La Salle, Putnam and Bureau counties. He urges nature buffs to stick to leafy, shaded areas and to maybe leave their dogs at home.

Wire hopes not to have to perform any heat-related rescues even though he personally has acquired a degree of heat resistance.

“I was deployed with the military and I found you get used to it,” he said.