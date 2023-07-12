Tornado watch until 10 p.m. Wednesday for 15 counties in Northern Illinois

A tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

An active notification was sent at 3:54 p.m. Wednesday that there is a warning for the counties of McHenry, DeKalb, Boone, Winnebago, La Salle and Lee as well as Ogle, Cook, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake County and Will.

The NWS reports: “Strong to severe storms are developing in northwest Illinois and moving east south east at about 30 mph. There is an increasing risk for damaging tornadoes, hail, and heavy downpours through 7 p.m. Be sure to have multiple ways to receive weather warnings and stay up to date with current forecasts.”