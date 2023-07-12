Northern Illinois to see heavy rain, damaging winds Wednesday afternoon

Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall and potentially damaging winds are beginning to impact northern Illinois and will continue to do so over the next several hours, National Weather Service officials said Wednesday.

The National Weather Service advised in a hazardous weather outlook that periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to hit northern Illinois.

DuPage, DeKalb, Grundy, Lee, Ogle and Will counties are under an elevated flood risk through the rest the day. Those localities also have a limited risk for thunderstorms, quarter-sized hail and a possible tornado. Damaging winds as strong as 60 mph also are possible, according to the outlook.

DuPage County, as well as the southern and eastern portions of Will County, are under a flood watch until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Zachary Yack, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Romeoville office, said he’s tracked a cluster of showers and storms that have moved easterly across Iowa and into northwestern Illinois early Wednesday morning. Strong wind gusts and rain are the first two hazards Yack expects to see impact northern Illinois.

Water runs in the ditch along Illinois 2 between Dixon and Sterling Wednesday, July 12, 2023, as heavy rain fell across northern Illinois. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

“Thankfully the gusts look like they’ve calmed down a little bit, but basically as this line continues to move into Illinois over the next couple of hours, we’re going to see again some occasional wind gusts in that 40, possibly 50 mph range,” Yack said.

A National Weather Service meteorologist in the Quad Cities, Pete Spick, said his office did not receive any reports of wind damage Wednesday morning but said the severe weather risk extends into the evening.

“We do have a potential of a re-firing of activity later this afternoon heading into the northern part of the state, potentially toward the Chicago metro later on,” Spick said. “We’ll have to watch that, likely after the 3 [p.m.] timeframe for northern Illinois.”

Yack said the storms currently impacting northern Illinois will leave behind them atmospheric conditions favorable for the formation of new severe weather in the early evening.

“It looks like we’ll probably get the atmosphere to kind – what we call destabilize – at least become more favorable again for additional showers and storms to develop this afternoon into the early part of this evening. And those storms could have the potential to be quite severe,” Yack said.

Those storms have the potential for 60 mph winds, and “an isolated tornado or two is looking possible as well,” Yack said.