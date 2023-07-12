Northern Illinois could get T-storms; hail and flash flooding possible: NWS

Scattered thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and hail could hit parts of Northern Illinois Tuesday evening with additional hazardous weather continuing later in the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy rain could cause flash flooding overnight into Wednesday, the weather service said in a tweet.

[5:10 PM 7/11] Monitoring a heavy rain and flash flood potential late tonight into Wednesday. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/dzTL8uOZv6 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 11, 2023

The NWS also issued a hazardous weather outlook Tuesday afternoon that warned of possible thunderstorms capable of producing quarter-size hail and 60 mph winds across northern Illinois, primarily north of Interstate 80, through the evening, with severe weather possibly picking up again after midnight.

The severe weather was expected to affect Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois, Ford, Cook, and Will and counties.

“While severe weather is not expected with this activity, heavy rainfall would be likely to accompany these storms. A localized flash flood threat could thus develop across parts of northern Illinois and far northwest Indiana late tonight, especially if numerous storms move over the same area,” the weather service said in its outlook.

A Flood Advisory also was in effect for parts of northeastern Illinois and Cook County. Such an advisory means minor flooding is imminent or may already be occurring, and persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters, according to the alert.

The alert warned that creeks and streams in those areas may rise out of their banks, and flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

According to the NWS, thunderstorms will continue the threat of flash flooding into Wednesday afternoon, and intermittent thunderstorm chances will linger through the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

According to a storm update from the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of greater Chicago, more than a half-inch of rain had fallen Tuesday in Cook County, and weather forecasters anticipate an additional inch of rain Wednesday.

MWRD encouraged the public to reduce its use of water during rain events; wait to run the dishwasher, shower or do the laundry.

For tips and resources for flood safety, or for more information on current flooding and weather alerts, visit the NWS website.