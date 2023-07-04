Illinois Warrior Assistance program benefits veterans and their families

SPRINGFIELD – A new statewide veteran assistance program will offer Illinois veterans and their families a 24/7 helpline and other resources for military service people and their caregivers.

The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) recently announced its one-year contract to partner with nonprofit Illinois Joining Forces (IFJ) on an Illinois Warrior Assistance Program, according to a news release.

The service is free and confidential. Veterans who are Illinois residents and neither an inmate of a public institution or resident of a nursing home are eligible to participate in IWAP’s services.

The confidential warm helpline number is 877-455-IWAP (4297), and the website is www.Illinoiswarrior.org. The warm helpline is not a hotline, crisis line, or suicide prevention line. Those in crisis should call, 988 and select one (1), or dial 911.

“IJF is honored to partner with IDVA and the State of Illinois to ensure our Illinois Veterans have access to the care and resources they need to prosper and enjoy the life they served to protect” said IJF Executive Director Brenda Osuch in a news release. “IDVA’s commitment to our Illinois Veterans and their families with the Illinois Warrior Assistance Program (IWAP) is another example of how IDVA is making Illinois a premier home for Veterans.”

Illinois Joining Forces has been offering services to Illinois veterans since 2011 to offer assistance to those transitioning from military service and suffer from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), mild traumatic brain injury, military sexual trauma, stress, anxiety, depression, addiction, substance abuse and overall emotional wellness.

“IJF’s more than ten years of extensive experience in connecting Illinois Veterans with resources and services uniquely positions it to execute IWAP,” said IDVA Director Terry Prince in a news release. “This partnership exemplifies what we can accomplish when we combine our knowledge and experience with our shared mission of serving Illinois Veterans.”

The Illinois Warrior Assistance Program provides the following services:

Access to a 24/7 warm helpline

Resource navigation

Case management which includes assessment, case planning, implementation (service connection), monitoring, and follow-up

Referral to behavioral health services placement after 24/7 access to warm helpline

Illinois Joining Forces (IJF) was launched in 2012 through an intergovernmental agreement between the IDVA and Military Affairs (IDMA) as a statewide, public-private network of military and veteran-serving organizations working together to improve services for service members, veterans and their families.

To learn more, visit www.illinoisjoiningforces.org/.