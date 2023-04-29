State

Wet, raw weekend on tap for northern Illinois

By Shaw Local News Network
Motorists drive in the mist and rain on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, on Route 47 between Woodstock and Huntley.

Motorists drive in the mist and rain on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, on Route 47 between Woodstock and Huntley. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

You might want to consider changing any outdoor plans for this weekend, as most of northern Illinois will face cold, wet conditions throughout Sunday and into Monday.

A few snowflakes could mix in with the rain tomorrow and Monday mornings.

According to the National Weather Service, there are no risks of severe thunderstorms in the area this weekend, but most of northern Illinois will see rain throughout the day Saturday, and continuing Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures on Saturday are expected to only reach the mid-50s in McHenry, Kane and DeKalb counties, and the upper-50s in Will County and counties south of Interstate 88.

It will get even colder Sunday and Monday, with highs tomorrow only reaching the mid- to- upper 40s, and mid-40s on Monday, May 1.

Thankfully, the winter-like weather doesn’t last long, as temperatures are expected to climb back into the 60s by mid-week.

Weather
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois