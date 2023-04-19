Storms expected to roll through much of northern Illinois Wednesday evening

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook of most of northern Illinois Wednesday evening, and a severe thunderstorm warning for DeKalb, Ogle and Lee counties.

The thunderstorm warning is in effect until 5 p.m. Severe storms were spotted at 4 p.m. northwest of Rochelle, moving east at 40 mph. The storm could bring hail and damage to roofs, siding, windows and vehicles. Communities in the path of the storm include DeKalb, Sycamore, Sandwich and Maple Park.

There is a risk of thunderstorms and ping-pong ball sized hail throughout the evening, with gusty winds in areas around Interstate 39. Severe weather is not expected overnight, according to the NWS.